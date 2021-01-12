Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) One person was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman co-passenger in a Metro train in Kolkata on Monday, police said.

The man in his early 40s, a resident of Sonapur, was arrested by personnel of Patuli police station after Metro Railway Police Force nabbed him from Kavi Nazrul station.

Initial probe revealed that the accused had been stalking the woman, who is a regular commuter from Kavi Nazrul to Esplanade stations.

"He had been making indecent proposals to the woman which she had turned down. On Monday, while boarding the train, the accused touched her inappropriately after which she shouted for help and other passengers caught him," a police officer said.

The accused will be produced at a city court on Tuesday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)