New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

A PCR call was received on May 17 that a person was misbehaving a girl and he has been caught, they said.

initially, when the victim's family was asked to record their statement, they said the accused person, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, was their relative and they wanted to talk to his family, a senior police officer said.

However, On Monday, they gave a written complaint alleging that two years ago when the girl went to her uncle's place in Haryana, the accused accosted her and misbehaved with her, he said.

When the minor girl returned to Delhi, the accused too came here and began harassing the victim when she went for tuition and misbehaved with her, the officer said, quoting from the family's complaint.

On May 17, the accused's friend approached the victim and tried to force her for a "friendship" with with the accused , he said.

A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, police said.

However, during medical examination, the victim was found pregnant and subsequently, IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act were added to the FIR, they said.

