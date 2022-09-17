New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly trying to enter the building of Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block here, officials said on Friday.

On Thursday, one Akash Kumar Sinha tried to enter the MHA building, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.

A case under sections 170, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act was registered at Parliament Street police station, he said.

