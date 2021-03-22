Jammu, March 22 (PTI) The police on Monday arrested a man and recovered 25 kgs of poppy from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

Based on specific information, a police team stopped a truck at Jakhani area on the highway for a thorough search, they said.

During the search, 25 kgs of poppy was recovered, they said.

The man named Mohammad Shafi was arrested and the vehicle was seized, they said, adding that a case has been lodged at Udhampur police station.

