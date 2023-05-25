Shimla, May 25 (PTI) A Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service trainee and a firing range staff were booked after a man was injured during HPAS officers' weapons training here, police said on Thursday.

The case has been registered against the shooter and the staff deployed to ensure safe firing under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, they said.

On Wednesday, when pistol shooting training was in progress at the Ashwani Khud range, helper Hem Raj sustained a bullet injury in his thigh and was immediately rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here.

According to police, he is under treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu ordered a probe into the incident. Inspector General Pradeep Kumar Thakur has been appointed as the inquiry officer and he will submit a report on the matter.

