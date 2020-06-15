India News | Man Killed by Wife, Son-in-law in J&K's Rajouri, Both Accused Held

Jammu, Jun 15 (PTI) Days after a man was found murdered inside a dense forest, police on Monday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of his wife and son-in-law in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohammad Sharief, a resident of Sakri village, was found dead with grievous injury marks from an axe on his body in Panjnara forest in Kandi area on June 11, Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said.

Many suspected persons were rounded up but Mohammad Latif, son-in-law of the deceased, became a prime suspect during the investigation, he said.

"Although he (Latif) did not divulge anything in the initial stages but later during sustained questioning confessed his crime to have murdered his father-in-law under a well hatched plan with his mother-in-law (victim's wife),” the SSP said.

He said the investigation revealed that the victim went on with his routine work on June 8 when the accused called him and both went to Patli Dhok for purchasing a bull.

“The duo then started to return home and opted the way which passes through a dense forest. While passing through the forest, Latif used his sharp-edged axe to attack his father-in-law killing him on the spot and left the place along with the money that the victim was carrying to purchase a bull," Kohli said.

The senior policeman said Sharief's wife Guljan Begum was put to questioning who also confessed to being involved in the crime. PTI TAS AB

