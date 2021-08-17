Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 17 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed and his wife and daughter injured after the family was attacked by 3-4 unidentified assailants, who had allegedly broken into the house for theft in Mowasa village under Jaora police station of Jhalawar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused robbed the deceased of his gold earrings and bracelet (kadaa) before fleeing the spot in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The police handed over the body to family members after a post-mortem by a medical board on Tuesday morning and lodged a case of murder and loot against unidentified accused.

Meanwhile, senior police officials, an FSL team and dog squad visited the crime spot at Mowasa village and collected evidence.

The deceased man was identified as Mohar Singh (50), a resident of Mowasa village.

Around 3-4 unidentified persons broke into the house of Singh and when the family members awoke, they attacked them with sticks, SHO at Jaora police station Ajay Kuamr said.

Singh sustained critical injuries on his head in the attack and died on the spot while his wife and daughter sustained injuries and were discharged from the hospital after treatment on Tuesday morning, he added.

