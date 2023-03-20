Sultanpur (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was killed and his younger brother seriously injured when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Dhanpatganj market on Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | Bees vs Dogs! Unusual Bee Attack Claim Lives of Two Pet Dogs in South Texas.

Dhanpatganj police station SO Shriram Pandey said the motorcycle crashed into the truck when Asgar (30) and his brother Muharram (16) were going towards Kurebhar.

Asgar died on the spot, while his brother was seriously injured, the SO said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Delhi University Student Drowns To Death in Swimming Pool During Birthday Party in Gurugram, Investigation Underway.

The injured has been hospitalised, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)