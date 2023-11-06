Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

The victim, a vagabond, was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple wounds in Saiba Nagar locality of Kalwa area on Monday, an official at the police control room said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The police suspect the incident took place in the early hours of Monday when the victim went out with some friends, the official said.

The motive behind the killing was not yet known.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons and a probe is on into it, the police said.

