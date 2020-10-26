Latur, Oct 26 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was killed while trying to break up a brawl in Latur in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at around 11:30pm on Sunday.

"Ashok Kapse and his friend Mohit Bawane went to the house of Ajay Dinkar Pisal where the three started talking about a love affair. Matters heated up between Bawane and Pisal and Kapse tried to pacity them. However, he was stabbed by Pisal's brother Vijay," a MIDC police station official said.

Kapse was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital after which a murder case was registered and the Pisal siblings arrested, he added.

