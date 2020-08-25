Bahraich (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A man allegedly hacked his 18-year-old son to death after the teenager tried to stop him from beating his mother at a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Harikishan, who was in an inebriated state, had a dispute with his wife on Monday night following which he started beating her. When their son Ankit tried to stop him, he engaged in an argument with him.

Later in the night, when Ankit was sleeping, Harikishan attacked him with an axe, injuring him.

He was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment.

The accused has been arrested, the police said, adding that the family lived in Fattepurwa village in Ramgaon area here.

