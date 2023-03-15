Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife after an argument in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Wednesday, adding he also attempted suicide.

The incident took place under Savina police station area on Monday night but came to light on Tuesday evening when the landlord informed police that the couple did not come out of the room since the previous night.

The accused, identified as Babulal Suthar, kept sleeping in the same room in which the body of his wife was lying in a pool of blood, police said.

Police broke open the door of the room and found Babulal lying on a bed while his wife Sonu (22) was lying unconscious with head injury.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, they said, adding she died due to excessive bleeding.

As per the initial investigation, the accused hit his wife with a gas cylinder after an argument broke out between them. Babulal also tried to commit suicide by cutting his throat but he could not do so, police said.

Savina police station SHO Yogendra Kumar said that the accused, who is a carpenter, has been arrested and is being interrogated.

