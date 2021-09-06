Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband for her inability to bear a child in Budhana town of the district, police said on Monday.

Khushnuma was married to Waseem nine years ago and the accused has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday, police said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

