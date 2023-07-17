Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) A man killed his sister-in-law with a shovel while she was out working in a field in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Monday, police said.

The woman, identified as Saroj (28), was working for a project taken up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in 43RB village when her brother-in-law Nainaram (25) attacked her with a shovel, they said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, Padampur SHO Sonu Chaudhary said.

The accused is under police custody and will be interrogated, the SHO said. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had a suspicion that her sister-in-law was having an affair, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused man under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Family members claimed that the accused was mentally ill, the SHO said.

He also said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

