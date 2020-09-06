Kurukshetra, Sep 6 (PTI) Police have arrested a man who allegedly posed as an aide of Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh to cheat people by promising them jobs.

Mandeep Saini was arrested by Kurukshetra police on Saturday, police said.

On Sunday, a court here remanded the accused to one-day police custody.

Police said Saini, a resident of village Tangoli in Kurukshetra district, allegedly defrauded people by promising jobs to them and their family members.

Maya Ram, a resident of village Surmi in Pehowa block, lodged a police complaint alleging Saini had duped him and seven others of Rs 78,560 on the pretext of providing jobs to their kin.

The minister, at a press conference Saturday, said he got a complaint about the man posing as his aide.

"I have nothing to do with such persons,” he said, adding the BJP-led Haryana government has been giving jobs to people purely on the basis of merit without any favouritism.

