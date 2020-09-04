Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai police's cyber wing with the help of Facebook India for allegedly circulating the mobile number of a woman on Instagram along with obscene content after which the victim got inundated with vulgar calls, an official said on Friday.

An official identified the accused as collegian Abhishek Pawar who claimed he did this as he was in love with the woman and she had rejected his "friend requests", the official added.

"The victim was getting upto 70 obscene calls a day and she had slipped into depression. After a case was filed, we approached Facebook India which gave important information based on which the accused was held on Thursday," he said.

Pawar has been remanded in police custody till Monday, the official informed.

