Sultanpur (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A mentally challenged man died after being run over by a train on the Lucknow-Varanasi route near Shivnagar railway station, an official said on Sunday.

Ramcharan Yadav (40) of Saraiya Purey Bisen village was hit by the train on Saturday afternoon, Government Railway Police sub-inspector Vivekanand Singh said.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

