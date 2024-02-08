Maharajganj (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2017.

Special Judge (POCSO) Vinay Kumar Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 7,000 on Ramesh Chaudhary.

Also Read | Kanpur: Seven of Family Sentenced to Life in 2017 Murder Case.

The incident took place on November 25, 2017, in an area under the Khothibhar police station, Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Narayan Singh said.PTI COR CDN CDN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)