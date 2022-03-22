Faridabad, Mar 22 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for raping an 11-year-old boy in 2018, police said on Tuesday.

Manjit, convicted by the court of Judge Jasmine Shah on Monday, was one of the three accused in the incident, with two others being minor.

Their case is being heard at the Justice Juvenile Board, police said.

The incident had taken place in December 2018, and was reported by the parents of a Class 6 boy, who had alleged that their son was raped by the three accused, including Manjit, a resident of Baselva Colony here.

According to police, the boy had bunked his school and had gone instead to a video game parlour. It was there that Manjit and two others forced him to go in an auto to Faridabad-Gurugram highway, where they raped him.

When the student returned home he told his parents about the incident. An FIR was registered against the three accused at Old Faridabad police station and they were nabbed, said police.

