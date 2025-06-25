Baripada (Odisha), Jun 25 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl eight years ago.

The Special POCSO Court Judge Pratima Patro convicted Bapun Mohanta in the rape of a 16-year-old girl, said Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Bapun Mohanta. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority secretary to pay Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

The incident happened on June 16, 2018, when Mohanta, a resident of a village under the jurisdiction of Baripada Sadar police station, kidnapped the girl and took her to a relative's house.

He kept her in that house for four days and repeatedly raped her.

Her family lodged an FIR with the Baripada Sadar Police Station police and a case was registered under section 363, 376(3), 376(2)(n), 506 IPC, section 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

The judgment was based on the victim's statement, 16 witnesses and the medical report said Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik Special Public Prosecutor.

