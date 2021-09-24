Pithoragarh (U'khand), Sep 24 (PTI) A local court sentenced a man to death on Friday for raping his four-and-a-half year-old step sister.

Special Sessions Judge Gyanendra Kumar Sharma convicted Janak Bahadur, a Nepalese labourer, for committing the heinous crime, government counsel Pramod Pant said.

Pronouncing the sentence, the judge said the crime fell into the rarest of rare category as the victim was the perpetrator's step sister who lived with him after the death of her parents.

"The matter came to light in April this year after the victim fled her home and took shelter in the home of a woman who lived nearby. The woman called the police and a case was lodged,” Pant said.

