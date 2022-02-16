Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Additional Special Court for Central Bureau of Investigation, Chennai, finally gave its judgement on convicted A.A.S. Haroon on Wednesday for the offence under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 and sentenced to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for four years and also to pay a penalty of Rs 6 lakhs and in default to undergo RI for two additional months.

According to the CBI, the Accused was arrested on March 21 2008 for layering of a sum of Rs 5.41 crores in two different assumed names/father's names/Date of Birth through four current accounts maintained with different banks during the crime period February 12 to November 29, 2014, to the account of the Prime Accused, which resulted in sending PoC of USD 5,785,144.00 equivalent INR 34.94 crore to other country.

The CBI further added that the accused were projecting the same as if it were the payment for permissible merchandise imports, without making corresponding imports into the Domestic Tariff Area(DTA), by using the Forged Identity Documents/ Import Documents i.e., Bills of Entry, as genuine.

CBI also informed that as the case was cross-border implications, the Special Court, High Court as well as Supreme Court, have to be involved. CBI further added that the courts have consistently taken the stand not to grant bail to the accused considering the seriousness of its implication to the financial system and the Sovereignty of the Nation.

CBI further informed that the accused is a part of the gang of people operating with complete anonymity in the matter of sending the proceeds of crime. CBI also stated that there are fifty-seven such business entities involved in this scam in the matter of sending Rs 3500 crores in the entire case as per Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) dated September 29, 2017, which was initiated based on FIR under various Sections of IPC and section 13(2) reference with Section 13(1)(d) of 'The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988'. (ANI)

