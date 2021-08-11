Muzaffarnagar, Aug 11 (PTI) A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a boy after sodomising him.

Special Judge, Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the convict Sonu.

The court also directed the convict to pay half of the fine amount to the father of the 11-year-old boy.

The boy was sodomised and later strangulated to death in Shamli district on August 13, 2020.PTI CORR

