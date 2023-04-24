Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): A man was shot dead in Salauna village of Thana Partapur in Meerut allegedly after an argument broke out over the removal of straw-laden buggies, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Meerut Rohit Singh told ANI, "A young man from Salauna village of Thana Partapur was standing in the way, during which three to four youths brought a buggy full of straw and there was an argument over giving side on the way. The men used obscene language after which the buggy riders shot dead the young man."

Police said that the accused have been identified and FIR registered in the incident. The SSP said that the accused will be arrested soon.

In an unrelated incident, earlier this February, a case was registered against five people allegedly killing a 32-year-old man involved in an affair with a woman in Sitapur.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Tauseef and was already married and had two children. Tauseef was involved in a love affair with a woman from his village.

The case has been registered against the woman's three brothers, brother-in-law and the woman (lover).

Upon receiving information about the murder, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan reached the spot with the police force and instructed officials to act swiftly to solve the case.

Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Raju Kumar Saav said, "Police have registered a case of murder against five people of the woman's family on the statements of the relatives of the deceased and have started searching for the accused."

"The case belongs to the Barosa village of the Hargaon police station area," the CO added. (ANI)

