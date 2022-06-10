Chaibasa, Jun 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

Dhansar Surin, a native of Jojohatu village in Muffasil police station area of Chaibasa, had a feud with some locals over money, they said.

Surin, who dealt in cattle, was allegedly killed by the Maoists after the people with whom he had a feud informed them about it, police said.

An investigation is underway, police said after recovering the body on Friday morning.

