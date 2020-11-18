Nagpur, Nov 18 (PTI) Two unidentified assailants shot dead a 35-year-old man near Ashirwad Nagar in Nagpur city on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

The killing in broad daylight created panic in the area.

Umesh Dhoble, the deceased, was a vegetable vendor who lived in Somalwada, the police said.

According to eyewitnesses, Dhoble arrived on a motorbike with two persons in Bank Colony Area where he had an argument with the duo.

One of them shot Dhoble in the head from a pistol and they fled from the area, the police said.

He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries late in the evening.

A case of murder has been registered at Sakkardara police station and further probe is on.

