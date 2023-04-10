Meerut (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne persons in Palda village here, police said on Monday.

Station in-charge Munesh Pal Singh said that Vishu was sitting with a friend near a primary school in the village on Sunday evening when two men arrived on a bike and opened fire at him.

Also Read | Bride Runs Away After Video of Celebratory Firing on Wedding Day Goes Viral in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

The victim was rushed to a community health centre in Mawana, where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police official said.

Singh also said that in the Hastinapur area, the body of one 24-year-old Pawan was recovered from under the culvert on the main road. Pawan, a resident of Prabhat Nagar Colony of Hastinapur town, was missing since April 7, the official said.

Also Read | Jamshedpur Violence: Two Groups Clash Over ‘Desecration’ of Religious Flag in Shastrinagar, Section 144 Imposed.

It is suspected to be a case of murder, police said, adding that investigations have been initiated in both cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)