Hathras, April 10: A bride booked for celebratory firing absconded after the police began searching for her. SHO of Kotwali Hathras Junction, Girish Chand Gautam, said, "A case has been registered against the bride Ragini, a resident of Hathras Junction area, under IPC section 25(9) (celebratory gunfire). Fearing arrest, she has absconded. We are on the lookout for her. We are also trying to identify the person who handed the pistol to the bride."

A video that had gone viral on social media shows a bride holding a pistol and firing several rounds in the air while the groom sitting beside her looks confused. The police have registered a case against the 23-year-old bride on the charges of engaging in celebratory firing on her wedding day.

A relative of the bride recorded the video of the incident, which took place on Friday night at a guest house in Hathras district and uploaded it on social media. Hathras Bride Air Fires Gun Shots From Her Wedding Stage, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

The purported video shows an unidentified man handing over a pistol to the bride, identified as Ragini, who can be seen firing in the air after the garland exchange ceremony.

Hathras Bride Air Fires From Wedding Floor

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said, "The matter is being investigated thoroughly. A case was registered against a bride for flouting norms related to celebratory firing after she fired four times in the air from a firearm during her wedding on Friday."

One person in whose name the license of the firearm was issued, has also been booked on Sunday, said Girish Chand Gautam, in charge, of Hathras Junction police station. Atiq Ahmed’s Brother, Son and Others Continuously Fire Shots in Air At Wedding Ceremony, Viral Video Surfaces.

"Whoever uses a firearm in a rash or negligent manner or engages in celebratory gunfire so as to endanger human life or safety of others shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine which may extend to rupees one lakh, or with both," reads section 25 (9) of the IPC.

