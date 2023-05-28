Maharajganj (UP), May 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old man and his son have been killed and another son suffered serious injuries after their motorcycle was run over allegedly by a speeding tractor in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred in the district's Brijmanganj area at 8.00 pm on Saturday, they said.

Ajai was returning to their village with his sons -- five-year-old Krishna and three-year-old Kanhaiya -- when a speeding tractor allegedly ran over their motorcycle, the police said.

Ajai and Krishna died on the spot while Kanhaiya suffered serious injuries. He is undergoing treatment in a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, they added.

Brijmanganj SHO Sanjay Kumar Mishra said the victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

