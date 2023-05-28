New Delhi, May 28: The combined market valuation of seven of the top-ten most valued firms jumped Rs 1,51,140.39 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel made gains in their market valuation, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC faced erosion. Adani Group Shares End Lower; Group Companies’ Combined Mcap Dips by Rs 9.5 Lakh Crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 772.01 points or 1.25 per cent. Reliance Industries added Rs 43,131.02 crore to take its valuation to Rs 16,95,833.65 crore. Tata Power Collaborates With Ranchi Airport To Install EV Charging Points.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS jumped Rs 39,243.32 crore to Rs Rs 12,18,098.20 crore. ITC's mcap rallied Rs 29,578.69 crore to Rs 5,51,431.15 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 20,171.09 crore to Rs 5,46,662.99 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India zoomed Rs 9,638.58 crore to Rs 5,22,848.39 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 6,981.11 crore to Rs 4,56,031.45 crore. Hindustan Unilever added Rs 2,396.58 crore to Rs 6,23,017.62 crore in its mcap.

However, HDFC Bank's valuation tumbled Rs 17,825.74 crore to Rs 9,02,742.36 crore. The mcap of HDFC tanked Rs 11,382.46 crore to Rs 4,88,466.16 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 2,642.52 crore to Rs 6,64,553.58 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)