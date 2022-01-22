New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was stabbed in his eye by a person whose wife he had allegedly misbehaved with, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in west Delhi's Tagore Garden area Thursday when Bablu was stabbed in the eye by an ice puncher, they said.

Police said that two accused -- Anuj (28), a resident of Nilothi, and a juvenile – were caught by people who also thrashed them.

Another accused person Sohan Thakur (30), a resident of Tagore Garden near Kukeraja Hospital Jhuggi, fled away from the spot with his associate, the officer said.

During enquiry, it was found that the victim had misbehaved with the wife of one of the accused persons which led to the incident, the officer said.

An FIR of attempt to murder has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added.

