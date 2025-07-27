New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death at his residence in outernorth Delhi's Nangal Thakran village, police said on Sunday.

Yash Lohchab (21) has been arrested in connection with the murder case, they added.

On Saturday, Mohit alias Kala was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on his chest and back at his house in Nangal Thakran, they said.

The police received a PCR call about this around 2.30 pm. The caller, Rajeev, a friend of Mohit's brother, told police he found the victim dead on the bed with visible injuries, an officer said.

A team scanned hundreds of CCTV footage and zeroed in on the accused, Yash Lohchab, and apprehended him.

During interrogation, Lohchab confessed to the crime and told police he had a heated argument with the victim while drinking on Friday.

The dispute escalated, leading to resentment. Later that night, Lohchab allegedly entered Mohit's house and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in his death, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

