New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death on Monday in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in relationship, police said.

Police got a call around 5.15 pm telling them that a person was stabbed in gali number-2 near Kalyan Cinema in Jafrabad's Chauhan Banger.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Assaults Female Toll Plaza Staff for Asking for Payment in Greater Noida (Watch Video).

The victim was identified as Salman, a resident of nearby Brahmpuri.

Salman was stabbed in neck and chest and died on the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Also Read | Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Go 'Missing' Since Past 24 Hours From Their Home in Greater Noida.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that Salman was friends with a girl for the last two years. The girl's family were against to the relationship, the DCP said.

On Monday, her father Manzoor, along with his elder son Mohsin and the younger son who is a minor, attacked Salman, while he was on a motorcycle, he said.

Manzoor and his sons, who all are absconding, have been booked for murder and are being looked for, Tirkey added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)