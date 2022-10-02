New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death on Saturday in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area, police said.

Police said they were informed around 7.40 pm about a man getting stabbed by two to three people.

Also Read | Twitter Bans Over 57,000 Accounts for Promoting Child Porn, Nudity in India.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared “brought dead”, they said.

The dead man has been identified as Manish, a resident of Sunder Nagri, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI(M) Leader From Kerala, Passes Away at 69.

During preliminary inquiry, three men – Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan – all residents of Sunder Nagri, have emerged as main suspects and they have been rounded up, the officer said.

Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is in progress.

As of now, the motive of the murder seems to be old enmity, police said, adding that precautionary force has been deployed in the area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)