Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A 53-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Khurja City area, they said, adding three police teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

The deceased -- Pawan Dikshit -- had physically assaulted his neighbour Salman on Wednesday following a quarrel. However, neither of the two had approached the police, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

