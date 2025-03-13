Jaunpur (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) A man on Thursday killed his wife by smothering her with a pillow and later surrendered at the police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, police said.

The incident took place in the Miyapur locality under the Line Bazar police station area, where one Alok Singh (38) had been living with his wife Alka Singh (35) and their seven-year-old son, Additional SP Arvind Verma said.

Also Read | Holi 2025 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Extends Holi Wishes to People, Says 'Hope It Deepens the Colours of Unity'.

Locals said on Wednesday evening, the couple had gone shopping for Holi with their son.

They appeared normal at night but in the early hours of Thursday, Alok allegedly killed his wife and left with their son.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Beaten to Death by Brother in Uttar Pradesh After Altercation While Performing Puja.

Later in the afternoon, he reached the Line Bazar police station, confessed to the crime and surrendered before the police.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Singh and his team broke the lock of the couple's room, recovered Alka's body and sent it for autopsy.

Alka's maternal home is in Karo village under Barsathi police station. Upon hearing the news, her mother, Pushpa Singh, rushed to the scene.

She alleged that Alok had been harassing and physically abusing her daughter since their marriage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)