Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly tried to kill his estranged girlfriend by hanging her from the ceiling at her house, city police said on Saturday.

Also Read | CDS General Bipin Rawat Worked Hard To Make Country's Forces Self-Reliant, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The incident took place in Koradi area of the city on Friday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: 1 Dead After Van Overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Aadesh Durgadas Tirpude (23), the accused, was absconding and a case of attempt to murder under IPC section 307 has been registered against him, police said.

Tirpude's girlfriend had stopped speaking to him after he was arrested in a theft case some time ago, said a police official.

On Friday he allegedly barged into her house, slapped her and tried to hang her from a ceiling rod with a scarf, the official said.

Luckily, the girl's cousin came to her rescue and Tirpude fled from the spot, he said. Further probe is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)