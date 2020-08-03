Nagpur, Aug 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman has been raped allegedly by a 33-year-old man known to her who tried to kill her after committing the crime in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The woman remains admitted in a hospital in the city in a critical condition, an official said.

The incident occurred on Friday night after the accused abducted the woman from Butibori area of the city at knife point on his motorcycle, he said.

The accused took the woman to an isolated spot and raped her, he said, adding that when the victim threatened him that she would approach police, he tried to strangle her with a piece of wire.

After the accused fled the spot, the woman somehow managed to reach her house, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused who is on the run, he added.

