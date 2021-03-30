New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) A man wanted in a case of armed robbery of Rs 14.95 lakh was arrested by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Dinesh (44), is a member of ‘KP Fauzi' and ‘Hitender alias Chhotu' gang. He is involved in a dozen criminal cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Dinesh, a resident of Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, was also carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, police said.

The accused was wanted in connection with robbing a cash collection agent in Shahdara last year. The bike-borne accused and his five associates had waylaid and robbed one Naveen of Rs 14.95 lakh at gunpoint while the victim was on his way to deposit the money in a bank located in Laxmi Nagar, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said the accused was arrested on March 27 from Vivek Vihar flyover near ISBT Anand Vihar. He had come there on a stolen motorcycle to meet one of his associates.

“Our team got a tip-off about the movement of the accused. Accordingly, a trap was laid around Vivek Vihar flyover. When Dinesh was spotted coming on a motorcycle, he was intercepted and overpowered by the police team after a brief scuffle as he had whipped out a pistol and tried to fire at the team,” the officer said.

One single shot pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from the accused. The bike seized from Dinesh's possession was found to be stolen from Fatehpur Beri here on March 5, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

