Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 2: AONMeetings, the HIPAA-compliant browser-based video conferencing platform serving over 1,000 businesses worldwide, today announced it has been recognized in more than 30 G2 Spring 2026 Reports across three categories: Video Conferencing, Webinar, and Virtual Event Platforms. Notably, AONMeetings earned placement in G2's Asia Pacific Regional Grid® and Asia Regional Grid® Reports -- a milestone that coincides with the company's active India market expansion.

"This recognition from G2 validates what thousands of businesses already know -- AONMeetings delivers enterprise-grade video conferencing at a price that works for everyone," said Dwight Reed, CEO and Founder of AONMeetings. "Being recognized specifically in Asia Pacific and Asia Regional reports as we launch in India is a powerful signal that our platform resonates with teams across the region."

G2 Spring 2026 Recognition Highlights

AONMeetings earned placement across the following G2 Spring 2026 report categories:

Video Conferencing

- Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report

- Asia Regional Grid® Report

- Small-Business Asia Regional Grid® Report

- Small-Business Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report

- Small-Business Grid® Report

- Grid® Report

- Relationship Index, Results Index & Usability Index -- All Sizes

- EMEA and Europe Regional Grid® Reports

Webinar

- Grid® Report for Webinar

- Small-Business Grid® Report for Webinar

- Relationship Index, Results Index & Usability Index

- EMEA Regional Grid® Report

Virtual Event Platforms

- Grid® Report for Virtual Event Platforms

- Small-Business Grid® Report

- Europe & EMEA Regional Grid® Reports

Expanding Access Across India

AONMeetings launched its dedicated India platform at India.AONMeetings.com in early 2026, offering localized pricing starting at Rs. 179/user/month with UPI, Paytm, and major debit/credit card payment support. The platform requires no software downloads and operates entirely in the browser, making it accessible to businesses, clinics, schools, and organizations across India regardless of device or internet speed.

India pricing plans are designed to deliver significant savings over incumbent platforms like Zoom:

- Starter: Rs. 179/user/month -- up to 10 participants

- Professional: Rs. 359/user/month -- up to 25 participants

- Business: Rs. 629/user/month -- up to 100 participants

- Enterprise: Rs. 1,522/user/month -- up to 250 participants

All plans include HIPAA-compliant security, unlimited meeting time, webinars, and session recording at no additional cost.

"India's 63 million small businesses and massive healthcare and education sectors deserve world-class video conferencing without world-class price tags," Reed added. "Our G2 recognition across Asia Pacific gives Indian buyers independent, third-party confidence that AONMeetings is a proven, trusted platform."

About AONMeetings

AONMeetings is a HIPAA-compliant, browser-based video conferencing platform founded in 2020 and headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The platform serves over 1,000 businesses worldwide across healthcare, education, business, and religious organizations, offering video conferencing, webinars, and virtual events starting at $3.99/month. AONMeetings' India platform is available at India.AONMeetings.com.

