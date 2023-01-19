New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A 42-year-old man from Delhi who suffered an acute heart attack and was diagnosed with "over 99 per cent blockage in arteries" has received a new lease of life after undergoing a surgery at a leading private hospital here, doctors said on Thursday.

He had no history of cardiac ailments, they said.

The man was driving to a family gathering when he experienced discomfort in his chest, and as the uneasiness persisted, he went to a local facility in Delhi, where he collapsed upon arrival, the doctors said.

The patient was later transferred to the emergency wing of Apollo Hospital here in "an unconscious and critical condition", the hospital said in a statement.

He underwent an ECG and was also given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) multiple times at the facility he was first taken to. The patient was undergoing an "acute heart attack along with cardiogenic shock", and hence he had collapsed, it said.

The patient was put on a ventilator and was given CPR and multiple shock treatment repeatedly to revive his heart's function, but nothing helped improve his condition, his condition was rapidly deteriorating.

He was on ventilatory support and was being given CPR continuously, even in the ambulance he was brought in. The patient was admitted at Apollo Hospital under the supervision of Dr Amit Mittal, senior consultant, cardiology and Dr Mukesh Goel, senior consultant, cardio-thoracic surgery, at the hospital, the statement said.

The Cath Lab was kept ready and on standby before the patient reached the hospital, it said.

"He was taken to the cardiac Cath Lab where immediate angiography was done which showed 99-100 per cent blockage in main artery (LAD) of the heart. An immediate angiography and angioplasty of the blocked vessel was done. After this procedure his heart rhythm stabilised and heart function normalised," Mittal was quoted as saying in the statement.

He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital late November, and taken off ventilator support after two days of the procedure, the doctors said.

The patient was discharged in December, with "his heart function at 30 per cent and in his recent follow up visit his heart function has normalised up to 60 per cent which is normal," the hospital claimed.

"This was an extremely critical case since the patient's condition was deteriorating every minute," Goel said.

