Mainpuri (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday sentenced two persons including a woman to death in connection with a 10-month-old murder case in Nanmai village under Karhal police station limits.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict, while acquitting an accused for lack of sufficient evidence, government counsel Rakesh Gupta said.

Also Read | Kollam Shocker: Woman's Ex-Fiance Kills Her Brother in Kerala After She Ends Engagement, Later 'Dies by Suicide'.

Gupta said he presented witness testimonies and documentary evidence before Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahendra Pal Singh. After considering the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the court convicted the woman, Manu, and Abhay alias Bhura, sentencing them to death and imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them.

The judge ordered that the convicts be "hanged by the neck till death", Gupta said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 18th Roza of Ramzan on March 19 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

However, the court acquitted another accused Rishi due to insufficient evidence.

According to the prosecution, Pawan Yadav of Chamarpura village had lodged an FIR on May 6 last year, stating that his father, Narendra Singh (60), had gone to attend a birthday party in a nearby village on the evening of May 5 but did not return home.

A search led to the discovery of his motorcycle and mobile phone near a culvert in Ranipur village.

His body was later found in a pond in Nanmai village with visible injuries on his hands and legs.

During the investigation, police arrested Manu (42) of Nanmai village, and Rishi (28) of Karhal and Abhay alias Bhura (28) of Gadia village for their involvement in the murder. A charge sheet was filed against them in court.

The incident was the fallout of an illicit relationship of Manu with another man, which was objected to by Narendra Singh, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)