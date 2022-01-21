Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) A staffer of a ground handling agency and a Dubai-bound passenger were apprehended by CISF at Mumbai airport on Friday in a case related to the recovery of US dollars worth Rs 45 lakh, a CISF officer said.

Ritesh Parker of Aviaxpert ground handling agency was first intercepted at the terminal-II of the facility by the security personnel and "USD 60,000 worth approximately Rs 45 lakh currency was recovered from his possession" during frisking.

The currency was recovered from under the clothes and socks of the staffer who had an airport entry pass, the officer said.

He informed the CISF personnel that the cash was to be handed over to a passenger identified as Sufiyaan Shahnawaz Shaikh, bound for Dubai from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, he said.

The passenger, however, refused any involvement in the case.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), however, said Parker confirmed that he was about to hand over the foreign currency to the said passenger, he was stopped with the help of the airline and the matter was informed to Customs and air intelligence officials, the CISF officer added.

