Gurugram, Apr 8 (PTI) Faced with hectic work, job strain, mental fatigue, depression, and other social and emotional distress as they try to strike a work-life balance, more and more working women are seeking out experts to help them tide over their mental troubles.

Manasthali, a mental health and wellness platform, has launched a mental well-being initiative to support such women, as the need for such avenues has seen a ramping up in the past few years, especially since the lockdown.

Manasthali offers a range of mental health programmes and resources that are tailored to meet the unique needs of women in the corporate world, the clinic said in a statement.

These programmes include online counselling sessions, stress management workshops, mindfulness and meditation sessions, and self-care tips.

"Our goal is to create a safe space for women in the corporate world to address their mental health issues and empower them to live healthy and fulfilling lives. We understand the challenges that women face in the workplace, and we are committed to providing them with the tools and resources they need to overcome these challenges," said Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder and Director, Manasthali Wellness.

Women are approximately 75 per cent more likely than men to report having recently suffered from depression or any other mental issue. In the corporate world, it has been reported that women often face additional challenges such as discrimination, harassment, and the pressure to balance work and family responsibilities.

Manasthali has a team of experienced mental health professionals who work closely with women in the corporate world to provide them with personalised support and guidance.

The platform also has an active community of women who share their experiences and support each other through their mental health journey.

"We believe that mental health is just as important as physical health. We aim to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and encourage women to seek help when they need it," added Dr Kapoor.

Recently, Tulisha Sengupta (name changed), overcame severe depression and anxiety through therapy after she was referred to Manasthali.

The 27-year-old patient reported that she had been struggling with these symptoms for several months and they had started to interfere with her ability to function on a day-to-day basis.

Upon arrival at the clinic, she underwent a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation, which included a review of her medical history, as well as a series of interviews with a licensed Manasthali therapist team.

"She was immediately enrolled in a cognitive-behavioural therapy programme, which involved weekly sessions with a licensed Manasthali therapist team. Through therapy, the team was able to gain insight into the root causes of her depression and anxiety and develop a set of tools to manage her symptoms," Dr Kapoor said.

As the therapy progressed, Sengupta reported feeling more in control of her emotions and better equipped to manage the challenges of daily life.

"Today, Tulisha has successfully completed her therapy programme and is thriving. She continues to practise the techniques she learned in therapy and has developed a strong support network to help them through any future challenges," Dr Kapoor added.

