New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Union Minister for Health and Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the supply and availability of COVID-19 related essential medicines in the country.

During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available, a Health Ministry statement said.

Also Read | Pune: 8-Year-Old Girl Gets Entangled in Swing Made of Dupatta, Dies of Asphyxiation.

Raw materials for these drugs are also available in enough quantities.

The strategic buffer stock has been created for eight drugs and all of these are available in the country. The drugs are Tocilizumab, Methyl Predinisolone, Enaxopirin, Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Amphotericin B Deoxycholate, Posaconazole and Intravenous Immunoglobilin (IVIG), the statement said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt To Set Up World-Class Science City Named After Rajiv Gandhi in Pune.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were present in the review meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)