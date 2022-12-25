Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Christmas celebration at a Church in Mariam Nagar on Sunday.

The whole area of Mariam Nagar and the church were decorated nicely keeping the festive spirit alive.

Manik Saha was seen visiting the church with the priest and other officials.

Earlier, CM Manik Saha attended Prime Minister Modi's Mann ki Baat Programme, organised by a local club in Joynagar.

Manik Saha was seen in the video listening to the PM's year-ending Mann ki Baat.

In the last Maan ki Baat of the Year 2022, the Prime Minister touched upon various subjects namely Tata Memorial Centre, Sikkim's Sange Sherpa, Karnataka's Kala Chetana. (ANI)

