Manipur [India], December 21 (ANI): The Assam Rifles on Tuesday foiled a notorious plan of the proscribed insurgent group's political wing Revolutionary People's Front RPF/PLA to disturb peace in Manipur, especially in the Imphal Valley.

PLA planned to disturb the peace during the festive season and New Year Celebration and target security forces in Imphal Valley. For this, the insurgent group had been preparing IEDs and stockpiling grenades and firearms, informed Assam Rifles.

As part of a series of operations, Security Forces have constantly been monitoring the PLA network and were successful to apprehend two PLA insurgents from Imphal Valley on 20 Dec 22.

During the investigation, the apprehended insurgents confessed to their plans to target non-Manipuri locals, Security Forces and to disturb the celebrations during the festive season in the Imphal valley. Subsequently, their investigation led to the recovery of five grenades, three pistols, three IEDs and three detonators from the Telipati and Heirok areas, as per Assam Rifles.

According to the Assam Rifles, PLA has been losing its credibility and ideological support from the locals and especially the youth in Manipur because it is seen as the biggest hurdle in the progress and development of Manipur.

Earlier on December 5, A drug smuggling attempt was foiled in the Chandel district of Manipur, by the Assam Rifles, under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), informed the Assam Rifles.

The Assam Rifles had launched a special operation based on a specific input regarding the move of contraband items in Libung, Chandel District.

While carrying out a specific search of the area and roadside, the team discovered a bag concealed under thick foliage containing 15 soap cases of Brown Sugar.

The seized 15 soap cases contained approx 600 gms of Brown Sugar, which was worth Rs 42 lakhs.

The seized contraband was handed over to Tengnoupal Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)

