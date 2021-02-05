Imphal, Feb 5 (PTI) Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar on Friday presented the budget estimate for the fiscal 2021-22, entailing a total expenditure of Rs 28,824 crore and total receipts of Rs 26,024 crore.

Joykumar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said in the assembly that revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs 19,970 crore, while revenue receipts are pegged at Rs 21,520 crore.

The minister said the state government is confident that the economy will not only recover, but also register strong growth in the coming months.

Joykumar said the fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 3,976 crore or 9.22 per cent of the GSDP and total outstanding debt projected at 32 per cent of the GSDP during 2021-22.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 37,682 crore at current prices, and at Rs 43,121 crore in the next fiscal, he said.

Meanwhile, five bills were introduced in the House on Friday, including the Asian International University Manipur Bill 2021, the Manipur Private Universities Bill 2021 and the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Third Amendment) 2021, an official release said.

