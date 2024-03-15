Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], March 15 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred near Ukhrul, Manipur, the National Center for Seismology said on Friday.

The time of the earthquake is said to be around 6:56 am.

Taking to X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6:56 am today"

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

