Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 10 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Churachandpur in Manipur on Sunday afternoon, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occured at a depth of 12 kilometres at 14:16:20 hours Indian Standard Time (IST).

"EQ of M: 3.4, On: 10/08/2025 14:16:20 IST, Lat: 24.35 N, Long: 93.54 E, Depth: 12 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," NCS said on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

